Giants WR Kenny Golladay Can’t Catch A Ball, Prompting Calls From Fans To Banish Him Forever

New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay is making his case for the worst NFL free-agent signing of all-time.

Making his fourth appearance of the year on Sunday, Golladay left a goose egg on the field after dropping both targets on the day. After his second egregious drop, Golladay saw the rest of the game from the bench. New York went on to beat the Texans, 24-16.

THE PROBLEM WITH KENNY GOLLADAY: HE RUNS ROUTES ‘WITH THE STIFFNESS OF A MANNEQUIN’

Giants fans gave Golladay the business when he failed to secure his catches as the WR continues to be an expensive non-factor on offense.

By most accounts, Golladay has been insufferable all year. He’s been beefing with the Giants’ new regime comprised of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, and compounding his tough relationship with the team with horrid play when he does appear on the field.

Via NJ.com, Golladay was asked about the jeering fans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. He responded, “It don’t do nothing for me. It don’t make me feel no type of way or nothing.”

Kenny Golladay is the most hated man in New York pic.twitter.com/f520LxmvVk — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 13, 2022

“I don’t say nothing to ‘em,” Golladay added.

Golladay joined the team in 2021: signing a four-year, $72 million contract. His lofty paydays have made Golladay nearly untradable, forcing the team to find him a role to justify as much of the contract as possible.

Coming into New York’s Week 10 matchup against Houston, reports indicated that Golladay was due for a “significant” number of snaps as the offense remains slim on receiving options with Sterling Shepard out for the year and pass-catching tight end Daniel Bellinger out a considerable amount of time due to eye surgery.

After halftime, Golladay was replaced by third-year wideout Isaiah Hodgins, who was claimed off waivers on Nov. 2.

Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked about Golladay’s benching on Sunday and dodged any indictment of Golladay’s first-half drops,

“We just made a decision to play Isaiah (Hodgins). It was as simple as that,” Daboll said.

No matter the cost, it’s time for NY to dump Golladay.

Nice to see Golladay still doesn’t give a damn. #Giants — Will Camardella (@will_camardella) November 13, 2022

That degree of difficulty on the earlier pass dropped by Kenny Golladay was high.



That last one? Yikes. That was terrible. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 13, 2022

Get Kenny Golladay outta here. — Carly (@carlymersky) November 13, 2022

I never want to see Kenny Golladay on the field again — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) November 13, 2022

You couldn't drop this any worse if you tried… Golladay is basically cutting himself at this point #NYG pic.twitter.com/XjXwoumZd4 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 13, 2022

Me saying Golladay was gonna ball today. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Y5ufyxGYae — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) November 13, 2022

One more drop and I take away Golladay's helmet. Enough is enough. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) November 13, 2022