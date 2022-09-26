Giants Will Remain Undefeated After Beating Cowboys On MNF

The New York Giants (2-0) host a Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys (1-1) for a Monday Night Football “White Out” game at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

Dallas upset the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 in Week 2 with a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Cowboys were 7.5-point home underdogs due to backup QB Cooper Rush starting since Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in Week 1.

N.Y. squeaked past the Carolina Panthers 19-16 in Week 2 thanks to a 56-yard field goal by PK Graham Gano with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter. A win Monday would give the Giants their first 3-0 start since 2009 when they started 5-0.

This rivalry has been muddled with injuries in recent seasons. But, the Cowboys are 9-1 overall and 8-2 against the spread (ATS) vs. the Giants over their last 10 meetings.

Betting Deets (DraftKings)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-105), GIANTS (-115)

ATS: Cowboys +1 (-110), GIANTS -1 (-110)

Total (O/U) — 39 — O: -110, U: -110

I’m looking to fade the Cowboys as long as Prescott is out. Their victory over the Bengals last week had more to do with Cincy’s blocking issues than anything Dallas did right. Also, the Cowboys aren’t nearly the same team on offense.

Dallas replaced three offensive line starters from last year’s team, traded away WR Amari Cooper and list WR Michael Gallup and TE Dalton Schultz as “questionable” on this week’s injury report. The Cowboys are dead-last in both points per play and 3rd-down conversion rate.

N.Y.’s leader in sacks last season, DE Azeez Ojulari and No. 5 overall pick, DE Kayvon Thibodeaux are both expected to make their season debuts Monday.

The Giants’ defense has been buttoned up situationally: First in 3rd-down conversion and sixth in red zone conversion rates. But, Ojulari and Thibodeaux give N.Y.’s defense to wreak havoc on Dallas’s new offensive line and second-string quarterback.

Finally, the Giants will be able to control the pace with their ground game. N.Y.’s offense ranks fifth in both rushing play rate and yards per carry. The Cowboys faced two pass-happy offenses in their first two games. But, the Giants should have success feeding RB Saquan Barkley carries early and often.

Go to DraftKings Sportsbook and BET the NEW YORK GIANTS (-115) on the ML.

Odds from DraftKings as of Monday, Sept. 26, 7:00 a.m. ET.

