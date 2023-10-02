Giants Will Get Off The Mat To Beat Seahawks On Monday Night Football In Week 4

Videos by OutKick

As a lifelong New York Giants (1-2) fan, I’m disgusted with how the Giants have played in their 1st three games. The Dallas Cowboys slaughtered the Giants at MetLife Stadium in the season opener.

New York needed a miracle 2nd-half comeback to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The San Francisco 49ers then truck-sticked the Giants on Thursday Night Football last week. I’m telling myself whatever to make it okay.

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

But, it might not be “okay”. The G-Men need this Monday Night Football home game against the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) in Week 4 like blood. New York plays the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in its next two games. A loss Monday would put Big Blue‘s season on the brink.

Seattle won its 2nd consecutive game in Week 3 by beating the Carolina Panthers 37-27 at home. The Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 37-31 in in Week 2 after getting crushed by the Los Angeles Rams at home last week.

Lemme just shoot you guys straight: I’m going to find a way to bet the Giants. “The Cowboys and Niners are Super Bowl contenders and Arizona is better than people expected” is what I’m telling myself to excuse the 1-2 record.

Seahawks at Giants odds (PointBet)

Betting odds for the Seahawks vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4 from PointsBet.

Last year, the Seahawks clobbered the Giants 27-13 at home, easily covering as -3 favorites. Seattle QB Geno Smith completed 23-of-34 passes for 212 yards with 2/0 TD/INT. The Seahawks sacked Giants QB Daniel Jones five times and held the NYG to just 225 total yards.

Regardless, I’m backing New York to get-right at home vs. Seattle. Giants coach Brian Daboll has extended time to prepare for this must-win game. Daboll is one of the best game planners in the NFL and Seattle’s defense is rife with injury.

Even though Seahawks S Jamal Adams will probably make his season debut Monday, they still have cluster injuries in their secondary. Seattle has two cornerbacks out with injury and CB Coby Bryant is “doubtful” to play.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III celebrates a TD against the New York Giants at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Seattle has a banged-up offensive line. Seahawks LT Abraham Lucas is on the IR, RT Charles Cross is “doubtful” to play, and C Evan Brown is “questionable”. This isn’t ideal facing a NYG defense with the highest blitz rate in the NFL.

This spread is an overreaction to New York getting crushed by two of the best defenses in the NFL. The Giants were -1 favorites vs. the Seahawks when oddsmakers released a line for this game in the preseason.

The Seahawks being -2.5 in New York makes this a buy-low spot for Seattle. Plus, Seattle’s pass rush doesn’t generate nearly as much pressure as Dallas and San Francisco.

My prediction: Giants 24, Seahawks 21

BET: New York Giants +2.5 (-110) at PointsBet

Gambling strategy : Due to my aforementioned bias, I’m only putting a “Pizza Bet” on the Giants. Also, I wouldn’t hate a “6-point teaser” on the Giants up to +8.5 combined with the Tennessee Titans up to +7.5 when they visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.