Giants Will Crush the Rockies

Rockies vs. Giants, 9:45 ET

I gave out a play in this one and even though it took extra innings, it was able to get there for a win. We were able to pick up a full unit on the day going 2-1 with a minor addition on our sprinkle of the Dodgers/Dodgers first five and full game moneyline parlay. It was also a nice feather in the cap to go 3-0 on the Yankees/Blue Jays series. That one is over so let’s turn to the next one.

Ryan Feltner is going for the Rockies. He has struggled for pretty much the entire season. This year he has almost a six-run ERA in every situation. On the road, in just nine starts, he has allowed 28 earned runs over 43 innings. He also has allowed nine of his 14 home runs on the year at visiting stadiums. This is a guy that plays at Coors Field so that is a bit opposite of normal. He has faced the Giants just once on the season and he went six innings and allowed just two hits and one earned run. That game took place in Colorado, but he ultimately didn’t factor into the decision. Lately, he has pitched okay in his last two games. The Rockies won both of the games, and Feltner did a nice job of getting them through five innings with minimal damage.

The problem for the Rockies is that he faces Carlos Rodon. Despite being somewhat of a rental player, he has found a home and seems to love pitching in San Francisco. He has a 2.08 home ERA and has allowed just 18 earned runs in 78 innings. He has two starts against Colorado on the season and has pitched 10 innings, allowed 10 hits, and four earned runs. Both of those games were home starts. He didn’t have an outstanding July but has settled down with a great August and an even better September. This month, he has allowed six earned runs over 20.2 innings. His most recent start was his worst of the month with four earned allowed over 4.1 innings at Arizona. He hasn’t allowed an earned run at home this month.

The Rockies on the road are almost always an instant fade. They are terrible. They now face one of the better pitchers in baseball in Rodon. They also have a pitcher who is struggling in basically every situation. I’m going to take the Giants to win this game by more a run. Giants -1.5 at -115.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024