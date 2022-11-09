Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Details Freak Hand Injury In ATV Accident

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, 23, could’ve spent the Bye Week on his couch and been in a much better position than he’s in today.

The defensive stalwart and team captain for the G-Men instead flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and injured his left hand in what he described as a freak ATV accident.

On Tuesday, McKinney spoke with the Giants media to reveal more information on his accident, which included flipping his ATV over and having the machine land on his hand. He appeared in a cast and sling before reporters.

“I got into a Can-Am accident,” McKinney said. “I kind of just flipped over, not flipped over but tilted over, fell on my hand. That’s basically what happened.”

Xavier McKinney says he takes “full responsibility” for the Can-Am accident. Insists it was a sight-seeing tour. Had surgery on multiple fingers when he returned from Cabo. Couldn’t answer whether he’d be back this season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 8, 2022

He added, “We were on a sightseeing tour. That’s what I can tell you. It was nothing that was reckless. This was just simply being able to see, being able to be out of the country, seeing out the country, seeing what it looked like. It was just an unfortunate event that happened.”

Giants Suffer Major Loss With McKinney’s Injury

Fans were shocked when the team abruptly announced McKinney’s substantial injury coming off their break. The news got grim when forecasts estimated that McKinney could miss 1-2 months. Or the rest of the season.

No official timeline for return has been assigned to McKinney. He underwent a procedure to surgically repair several fingers after he returned to the United States.

The McKinney loss will prove major for the Giants’ defense in a playoff-possible season. Alongside Julian Love, Adoree’ Jackson and Fabian Moreau, McKinney has been integral to a solid Giants secondary under first-year defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

New York recently signed back Landon Collins, who produced three Pro Bowl campaigns at safety for the Giants between 2016-2018, but his role has shifted to more of a linebacker.

The Giants could potentially make a play for Johnathan Abram. The former first-round safety was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

Xavier McKinney was not aware that he violated his contract in riding an ATV.



He says the Giants were more concerned about his well-being than any contractual violations in their conversations: pic.twitter.com/Y8HXfgBLm8 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 8, 2022