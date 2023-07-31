Videos by OutKick

Jalin Hyatt was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Giants after playing three years at Tennessee. Although he was one of the best pass-catchers in college football last year, there were a lot of questions around his ability to translate that talent to the next level.

Head coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced, big-play offense may have been too simple for his receivers to find success on the next level. That’s what some are saying, at least.

Seriously. Many coaching staffs, analysts and fans alike were (are?) worried that the Volunteers’ offensive scheme was so elementary that Hyatt will not know what to do in the NFL.

Hyatt ran a lot of “go” and “post” routes during his best year in Knoxville. They worked, and ultimately led him to record 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on 67 catches.

HYATT TO THE HOUSE FOR THE 4TH TIME!

NEYLAND STADIUM IS VERY LOUD! pic.twitter.com/hUSsHBbQJq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

That success through the deep ball was then spun into a negative. The simplicity of the Vols’ offense led some scouts and front offices to doubt Hyatt’s route-running, and attribute his success to the system.

He pushed back on that narrative throughout the pre-draft process. Ochocinco also came to his defense.

Now that Hyatt is in the league, he is set out to prove his haters wrong and make an immediate impact. And although training camp only just got underway over the last few days, the 21-year-old is already turning heads with his burners.

Jalin Hyatt claims that he is the fastest receiver in the league.

While speaking with Hyatt on Sunday, Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton was encouraged by Daniel Jones to ask New York’s newest pass-catcher about his top speed. Apparently, according to the man himself, Hyatt has been clocked at 24 miles per hour.

I was interviewing #NYGiants rookie Jalin Hyatt when Daniel Jones walked by.



"Ask him if he hit 24 miles per hour today!" Jones joked.



So I did.



Hyatt didn't know yet re: today, but told me the team GPS has tracked him as fast as 24 mph "a few times" so far in camp.



Arrow up. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2023

To put that number in perspective, Usain Bolt’s top speed was 27.8 miles per hour.

If true, it would make Hyatt the fastest wide receiver player in NFL history. Tyreek Hill was recorded at a top speed of 23.24 miles per hour in 2016. That was the fastest speed of all-time.

Hyatt, if he really hit 24, would take the top spot.

HOWEVER — the Giants have yet to wear pads. At the very most, Hyatt has been clocked at 24 miles per hour in shells.

Either way, he looks great early.

The NFL may have a new fastest player of all-time. Hyatt may have surpassed Hill in training camp.

We just have to wait a few weeks to see if he can earn that title in full pads.