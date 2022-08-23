Giants, Rodon, Will Provide For Us

There have been a lot of disappointing parts to the Major League Baseball season. I’m not sure that any one disappointment has been greater than what happened with the Detroit Tigers. After being one of the best teams in the league during the second half of the season, they added some free agents and had high expectations. They are terrible. I suppose there are a lot of people disappointed in the Giants too, though.

One person I am not disappointed in is Carlos Rodon. After supporting him numerous times last year as a member of the White Sox, I backed him a bunch this year too. Here we are again backing Rodon against the terrible Tigers. Now, it is worth noting that while Rodon has been awesome at home, and during day games, but this is an away game, and a night game. In those situations his ERA is over three, a full run higher than his home and day splits. Still, he’s been fairly consistent most of the season. Outside of May he’s been great. In August, he has had three starts that covered 17.1 innings and allowed just four earned runs.

The Tigers are sending Drew Hutchinson to the hill to face the Giants. At home, he has a 4.71 ERA. Not all of those have been starts, and his most recent few home starts have been okay or at least acceptable. In his past eight starts, the Tigers have lost six of the games, and four of those have been by more than two runs. In only 26 at-bats against him, the Giant hitters have eight RBIs and six hits.

Rodon should be able to dominate the Tigers today. He pitched very well against them earlier in the season. He also faced the Tigers a number of times as a White Sox pitcher so he should be very familiar with the park and everything else. I’m taking the Giants on the run line at -125.

