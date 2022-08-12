Giants, Rodon, Should Win With Ease

This is not the season that the Giants expected to have. After surprising everyone and winning the division last year, they aren’t even above .500. That’s baseball, where everything clicks one year and the next, it doesn’t.

Carlos Rodon has been a bright spot for the Giants, and, in my opinion, will make himself a lot of money in the offseason because of this year. He is on a one-year deal and was expected to be traded at the deadline. Yet, here he is, still in San Francisco. He seems very comfortable there as he is sporting a 1.76 ERA in home starts and has been absolutely dominant there. In just 51 innings, he has 73 strikeouts. That’s solid, especially compared to road starts where he has 88 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. He’s also had a dominant start against the Pirates this season going eight innings and allowing just two hits and no earned runs. I expect more of the same tonight.

Bryce Wilson starts for the Pirates. He has struggled quite a bit in the 2022 campaign. He has a 5.86 ERA over this year, but he has been slightly better on the road. July was a turning point for him, though as he was in the rotation permanently. Since July, he has six starts that cover 32.1 innings and allowed 12 earned runs. That’s not terrible. Still, he faces a tough task in trying to keep posting zeroes against Rodon. If the Giants can get to him in the first few innings, this should be an easy win for them. I’m taking the Giants run line in this.

