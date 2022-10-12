Giants Punter Jamie Gillan Left Behind In London Over Visa Issues

The New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers in their Week 5 trip to London, but not every Big Blue player returned home with the win.

Two days after the team departed, Gillan remains in London due to the Scottish player experiencing issues with his Nato visa.

Gillan is not expected to miss any time due to the work visa mishap and is slated to be available for Week 6’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gillan had an essential role in the 27-22 win: providing apt punting for Big Blue against the Aaron Rodgers-led offense and helping run out the clock before the Packers started their final offensive drive.

Giants punter Jamie Gillan did not travel back with the team from London, per sources. He remains overseas as he deals with a passport issue. The Giants do expect him back this week. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 11, 2022

The Giants found themselves pinned to their end zone with less than a minute left and a 27-20 advantage.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll had the big-brained idea to have Gillan run out of the end zone for the safety — sacrificing two points but shaving time off the clock and sending the Packers back for a long, final drive.

New York’s defense kept Rodgers at bay in the second half and closed the game with a sack on Rodgers.

As reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants have not signed a punter amid the issues with Gillan’s visa. The team was aware of a potential issue before bringing Gillan to London. The 25-year-old played for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and first signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Gillan signed with the Giants this offseason.

