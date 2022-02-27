Giants Not Expected To Pick Up QB Daniel Jones’ Fifth-Year Option

Videos by OutKick

A new regime in New York may not have starting QB Daniel Jones in the blueprint.

As reported by ESPN’s Bobby Thompson and Jordan Raanan, the Giants are expected to decline the former No. 6 overall pick’s fifth-year option — setting Jones up for a do-or-die campaign in 2022.

Raanan wrote: “It seems likely they will pass since he’s yet to show any real consistency in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback and it would mean guaranteeing him $20-plus million for 2023. It seems inevitable they let Jones play it out this year and if he has a great season, that will present a good problem.”

Jones’ first year in the NFL showcased hints of franchise quarterback potential until the ensuing years were muddled by turnovers, injuries and some of the league’s most poorly constructed offensive lines.

In his rookie year, playing under former head coach Pat Shurmur, Jones threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Jones’ athleticism gave the team hope of incorporating a dual-threat attack after over a decade of pocket passing from Eli Manning, but the G-Men’s schemes never appeared to fit with the Duke product.

The Giants’ plan with implementing a new regime under new HC Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen has been to finally aid Jones with a system that will service the wayward QB.

Giants owner John Mara admitted to letting Jones down throughout the years, who is now facing his third offensive system heading into his fourth season.

“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here,” Mara admitted.

“We keep changing coaches, keep changing offensive coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches. I take a lot of responsibility for that. Let’s bring in the right group of coaches now, give him some continuity, try to rebuild the offensive line and try to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not.”

Last season, in 11 games played, Jones threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In three years, Jones has also been responsible for 36 fumbles (losing 20) and 29 interceptions.

#Giants are not expected to pick up QB Daniel Jones fifth year option by the may deadline

