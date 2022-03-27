Giants Not Considering Moving RB Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has the potential to be a superstar in the NFL.

Still, the G-Men are unsure if Barkley, after four seasons, can provide the type of impact to help the team transform from one of the worst in the NFL to a quality squad.

As relayed by SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants co-owner John Mara gave up update on Barkley and stated that the team is currently not looking to trade away the lottery running back.

John Mara told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Florida today that the Giants are not shopping RB Saquon Barkley. That confirms what sources have said all along. Mara said he wouldn't block a deal if GM Joe Schoen got the right offer, but they're not looking to do it. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 27, 2022

Going into the offseason, fans and audiences carried expectations that the team would trade Barkley and gain some added value for their spent second-overall pick in 2018.

While not limiting new general manager Joe Schoen’s efforts to deal Barkley, Mara stated that the organization’s current plan for the new season is to keep Saquon and build upon the current offense.

Running behind a porous offensive line and battling injuries has marred Barkley’s sky-high trajectory coming out of Penn State.

Schoen has already started tending to the O-line, bringing in former Buffalo Bills center Jon Feliciano to protect Barkley and former No. 6 overall pick, QB Daniel Jones.

In 2021, Saquon rushed for 593 rushing yards on 162 attempts (3.7 yards per carry), along with two rushing touchdowns.

Barkley was active for two games in 2020 before tearing his ACL to prematurely end his junior season.

New York currently holds the fifth and seventh overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAvee