Giants Luck Out With 102-Yard Pick-Six; Brian Daboll’s Offense Still Can’t Score

The rotting corpse on the football field that is the New York Football Giants may have found a pulse.

Suffering another disastrous first half of a game, the Giants put up nearly zero resistance to the BOOMING Miami Dolphins.

Until they caught a break.

Facing a 14-3 deficit with Miami in the red zone, the Giants secondary pulled off a spectacular pick-six that went 102 yards for a score.

Second-year Giants safety Jason Pinnock intercepted Tua Tagovailoa on a late pass to Jaylen Waddle. Before this, the game (and, by extension, the season) seemed lost for the 1-3 G-Men.

The defense’s highs matched their lows in the first half against Miami. New York gave up a deflating 76-yard run to the always-twitchy De’Von Achane.

With renewed hope before the half, the New York Giants dive back into a brawl against the Dolphins to pull off what could be the biggest upset of the season through five weeks.

So far this season, New York’s defense has put up more touchdowns (1) in the first half of a football game compared to the offseason (zero) this season.

Think about it … Brian Daboll’s offense failed to score in any half of a game this year. Let’s see if they can help the defense out on Sunday.

The 12-point underdogs faced a one-possession game against Miami at the half, 17-10. That is, until the Dolphins marched out of the break with a score on their first drive.

Miami won the game, 31-16.

