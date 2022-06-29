Giants Legend Eli Manning Undergoes Offseason Conditioning Test; Comeback On The Way?

Media mogul and likely Hall of Famer Eli Manning stepped away from the NFL after a storied 16-year run as the New York Giants’ quarterback.

But could he be back for more season?

The itch appears to be back for the famed Manning bro — not having started a game since he defeated the Miami Dolphins, 36-20, at the end of the 2019 season. Eli finished completing 20 of 28 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

On Tuesday, the retired QB shared that he underwent the Giants’ offseason conditioning test. Naturally, after three years away from the daily grind of the NFL, the results weren’t great.

Based on the tweet, Manning still sounded winded from the exercise.

Manning tweeted: “So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers (run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds. I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking? Moron!!”

So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers( run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds. I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking?Moron!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 28, 2022

With renewed hopes in the New York Giants offense under the leadership of former Buffalo Bills OC and new head coach Brian Daboll, why wouldn’t Eli want to give it one last go?

It would only be fitting that Eli and the Giants emerge as a hurdle for Tom Brady to overcome in the latter’s alleged final season.

#Eli2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela