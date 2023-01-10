Giants LB Jihad Ward Gives Eagles The Double Birds In Regular-Season Finale

Giants linebacker Jihad Ward is the life of the locker room.

After trending in Week 17 with an incredible postgame celebration, Ward’s back with another golden moment caught on video.

Ward stuck it to the divisional-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, giving them the double birds as time wound down in the meaningless Week 18 loss for the G-Men.

Jihad looked on the field, sitting next to Kenny Golladay after his TD reception, and flipped off the team across the way.

WATCH:

Jihad Ward on this clip: “Listen, if you don’t Jihad Ward by now, you never will. It was a hell of a play. If y’all don’t know me by now — I give zero fucks. I don’t care.” https://t.co/YgNBq7RUEp — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 9, 2023

Giants beat reporter Dan Duggan relayed Ward’s reaction to the video,

“Listen, if you don’t know Jihad Ward by now, you never will. It was a hell of a play. If y’all don’t know me by now — I give zero fucks. I don’t care.”

The Eagles had the last laugh, ending the G-Men’s regular season with a 22-16 win.

Ward clearly gave zero F’s about the outcome.

With the Giants resting Daniel Jones and using their second-unit defense, New York had little stake in the game outside of leaving with a respectable performance at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Giants got molly-whopped by Philly in Week 14 with a 26-point loss.

New York locked up the sixth seed in the NFC Playoffs with Week 17’s win over the Colts.

They face the third-seed Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in the Wild-Card round.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Philadelphia will get their opportunity to kick their feet up this weekend after securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed with their win over the Giants.

Haddy don't give a f pic.twitter.com/PcYMHZ4dYR — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 9, 2023

jihad ward is a treasure. daniel jones cameo. f’ing playoff bound pic.twitter.com/yrHRd3erta — ᦓꪻꫀꪜꫀ (@Steve_S13) January 1, 2023