Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Believes Saquon Barkley Deserved Contract Before Daniel Jones

Ascending Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had strong thoughts on the team’s handling of Saquon Barkley’s contract extension last offseason.

Thibodeaux pledged full support for Saquon and suggested the running back deserved the priority over fledgling Giants quarterback, Daniel Jones. Kayvon delivered his hot take on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast with co-host The Kid Mero on Thursday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants reacts during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Giants Prioritized The Wrong Guy, Says Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibs didn’t launch an attack on Jones, but he was Team Barkley when it came to contract talks.

“I believe in Daniel Jones, what I’m mad at is Saquon,” Thibodeaux said.

“If you look at the games and the tape, Saquon is responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays that year we won the playoff game. For me and the integrity of working together and hard work and we all believe the same things, I feel like Saquon should’ve gotten paid first.”

Calling Saquon a better offensive asset to the Giants’ offense isn’t a stretch. But despite his 1,000-plus yard seasons, Barkley’s effect doesn’t show up in the wins column. Coming into the contract extension talks last year, the Giants were 19-40-1 with Saquon. Without the wins to back his impact, Barkley’s in a real catch-22.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Daniel Jones of the New York Giants leaves the field after an injury against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 8, 2023. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 7. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

As the team braces for Barkley to potentially leave New York in the upcoming offseason, players will undoubtedly have opinions on losing a dear teammate.

Barkley’s been all in on the Giants; their front office isn’t as passionate.

