Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Blows A Fuse Over Flag-Happy Refs

The New York Giants are gobbling up flag after flag from game officials on Thanksgiving. And head coach Brian Daboll is overstuffed.

New York was stripped of a 7-0 lead — a 24-yard TD strike from Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins — over the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter after the scoring play was negated by a ridiculous ineligible man downfield flag. Left tackle Tyre Phillips was caught two steps too far down the field on the would-be touchdown pass.

Daboll couldn’t believe the ludicrous penalty; he slammed his headset on the ground and got all up in the ref’s ear.

WATCH:

Brian Daboll was fired up after a penalty cost the Giants a touchdown.



Giants settled for 3 and take the early lead! pic.twitter.com/Sqm3gUwYh4 — Lost Tribe Sports (@LostTribeSports) November 24, 2022

The G-Men settled for a 57-yard field goal by Graham Gano on the drive. Minutes into the second quarter, the Giants’ offense redeemed themselves with a one-yard scoring run by Saquon Barkley.

A string of phantom penalties haunted both the Giants and Cowboys in the first half of their Thanksgiving matchup. Dallas went into the break with seven flags.

Big Blue managed to head into halftime with a 13-7 lead against their intradivisional rivals. The Cowboys hold the tie-breaking lead for second place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys won the Week 3 matchup between the NFC East teams, 23-16.

Brian Daboll is pissed.