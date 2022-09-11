Giants HC Brian Daboll Puts Fear of God In Daniel Jones; Inspires Comeback Win Against Downtrodden Titans

Like every Giants fan in the country, Brian Daboll was furious over quarterback Daniel Jones’ problems with turning the ball over.
After being nearly absent for three quarters against the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants woke up in the fourth and began to engineer a comeback effort, down 13-20.
The Giants recovered a mishandled punt by the Titans with 10 minutes to go in the fourth. In the ensuing drive, New York’s offense marched up to the goal line to potentially tie things up until Jones tossed straight to Titans safety Amani Hooker into the endzone.
Jones was promptly met by Daboll and received an earful from his HC over the errant throw.
WATCH:
Daboll’s disappointment apparently put the fear of God in Jones.
Jones and the Giants’ offense got another shot at tying (or winning) and reached the goal line with a minute left; still down one score.
DJ hit Giants tight end Chris Myarick for the 19-20 deficit, which was then followed up by a successful two-point conversation off a Saquon Barkley run. A missed field goal attempt by TEN’s kicker, Randy Bullock, capped a thrilling comeback win by the G-Men, 21-20.
One of the biggest takeaways from the Giants’ season-opener has to be coach Daboll’s massive clackers, said OutKick 360’s Chad Withrow.
And we agree.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
And New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.