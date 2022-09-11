Giants HC Brian Daboll Puts Fear of God In Daniel Jones; Inspires Comeback Win Against Downtrodden Titans

Like every Giants fan in the country, Brian Daboll was furious over quarterback Daniel Jones’ problems with turning the ball over.

After being nearly absent for three quarters against the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants woke up in the fourth and began to engineer a comeback effort, down 13-20.

Giants come up with the fumbled punt!!



HUGE change of momentum #NYG pic.twitter.com/COjNAgPnuU — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 11, 2022

The Giants recovered a mishandled punt by the Titans with 10 minutes to go in the fourth. In the ensuing drive, New York’s offense marched up to the goal line to potentially tie things up until Jones tossed straight to Titans safety Amani Hooker into the endzone.

That’s as bad of an interception you’ll see from Daniel Jones. Gross. pic.twitter.com/27r7R59dux — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 11, 2022

Jones was promptly met by Daboll and received an earful from his HC over the errant throw.

Brian Daboll not happy with Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/9BzGXtP63q — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 11, 2022

Daboll’s disappointment apparently put the fear of God in Jones.

Jones and the Giants’ offense got another shot at tying (or winning) and reached the goal line with a minute left; still down one score.

DJ hit Giants tight end Chris Myarick for the 19-20 deficit, which was then followed up by a successful two-point conversation off a Saquon Barkley run. A missed field goal attempt by TEN’s kicker, Randy Bullock, capped a thrilling comeback win by the G-Men, 21-20.

TD Giants! Daniel Jones to Chris Myarick 😱



📺: #NYGvsTEN on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/z4k2UMB2UG pic.twitter.com/YPrMPFyn0l — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

saquon barkley today:



18 carries

164 yards

1 td

6 catches

30 yards

game winning 2 point conversion



hes back pic.twitter.com/OyJbE77OLI — ⚔️ (@JOSETREVlNO) September 11, 2022

One of the biggest takeaways from the Giants’ season-opener has to be coach Daboll’s massive clackers, said OutKick 360’s Chad Withrow.

And we agree.

Brian DaBALLS — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) September 11, 2022

I think we’d all run through a brick wall for Brian Daboll right now.



Daboll-Schoen tandem off to a STRONG start.



pic.twitter.com/9Vh3D9D7B1 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 12, 2022

