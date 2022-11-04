Giants GM Teases Longterm Deal For Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants (6-2) find themselves surging in the NFC; yet they still have one glaring issue: their offense.

Despite their questionable passing attack led by Daniel Jones, the Giants are kept afloat knowing they can depend on running back Saquon Barkley.

Playing in a prove-it season, Barkley’s making a strong case for a considerable extension. Giants general manager Joe Schoen contends that Barkley has brought more to the table than just home-run rushing and pass-catching. Schoen lauded Barkley for being a team guy and leader.

“Saquon is a culture guy that fits into everything we’ve asked,” Schoen said, speaking with WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney on Wednesday.

Joe Schoen discusses Saquon Barkley's potential future with the Giants on @TikiBarber and @BrandonTierney: pic.twitter.com/gTg7gsDc50 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 2, 2022

“He’s a captain and he’s a very good player at his position who’s having a very good season. So, he’s a guy obviously we’re going to do our due diligence on and we’d like to keep him around here, so we can get into contract extension talks,” Schoen added.

Barkley is leading a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign through eight games: totaling 163 rushing attempts for 779 yards and five touchdowns. He has also tallied 28 receptions for 189 yards.

The 25-year-old RB, who was drafted second in 2018, was franchise tagged by the Giants over the offseason.

SAQUON BARKLEY MAKES GOOD ON PROMISE TO ‘F*CK EVERBODY’

He has clawed back to elite status after rehabbing from a devastating ACL tear in 2020.

“You have a value for a player, where we see him and why and then knowing that you do have the franchise tag as a tool in your toolbox,” the GM shared.

With Schoen’s glowing comments and an undeniable role in the offensive spikes generated in Brian Daboll’s schematics, Barkley’s case to sign an extension by season’s end sounds probable.