Giants First-Rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux Gifts Mom New House

There aren’t better coaches in life than mothers.
Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux surprised his mom with an early Mother’s Day present by buying her a brand-new house.
The New York Giants’ 2022 first-round pick posted a video Monday as he picked up mother, Shawnta Loice, from her apartment and introduced her to a new two-story home.
Shawnta was nearly speechless at the sight of her new pad.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kayvon said in the video before meeting up with his mom.
“When I was in high school, I had to live with another family,” Thibodeaux added. “After that, I went to college … Five years of my life I never had dinner with my mom.
“We never sat at a table with my family, we never had a place for all the family to get together for Christmas and for holidays when the time came. Now being able to provide that is a blessing.”
It’s always touching when athletes pay back their parents after dealing with a tough upbringing.
Thibodeaux has much to be thankful for after a productive rookie season for the Giants. Coming off the edge on the defensive line, Thibodeaux produced several season-changing plays to help the Giants get back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
