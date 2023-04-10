Giants First-Rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux Gifts Mom New House

Videos by OutKick

There aren’t better coaches in life than mothers.

Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux surprised his mom with an early Mother’s Day present by buying her a brand-new house.

The New York Giants’ 2022 first-round pick posted a video Monday as he picked up mother, Shawnta Loice, from her apartment and introduced her to a new two-story home.

Shawnta was nearly speechless at the sight of her new pad.

WATCH:

“It’s been a long time coming,” Kayvon said in the video before meeting up with his mom.

“When I was in high school, I had to live with another family,” Thibodeaux added. “After that, I went to college … Five years of my life I never had dinner with my mom.

“We never sat at a table with my family, we never had a place for all the family to get together for Christmas and for holidays when the time came. Now being able to provide that is a blessing.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux poses onstage after being selected fifth by the New York Giants during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

It’s always touching when athletes pay back their parents after dealing with a tough upbringing.

Thibodeaux has much to be thankful for after a productive rookie season for the Giants. Coming off the edge on the defensive line, Thibodeaux produced several season-changing plays to help the Giants get back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)