Giants Fans Mercilessly Boo Taylor Swift Promo In MetLife Stadium: VIDEO

It appears more and more NFL fans are growing tired of the Taylor Swift mania consuming the league.

The league is heavily leaning into the Swift attending two straight Chiefs games – the last one in MetLife Stadium – amid rumors the music superstar is dating Travis Kelce.

It’s not a mystery why Roger Goodell and the NFL are loving all the attention. Swift’s presence at games has spiked TV ratings, set social media on fire and brought in younger – mostly female – viewers.

Giants fans booed a Taylor Swift promo that played in MetLife Stadium Monday night during the Giants/Seahawks game. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Giants fans boo Taylor Swift promo.

It’s obvious why the NFL wants to milk the Taylor Swift hype for all its worth, but it appears more and more fans have had enough.

An ad for Swift’s upcoming movie about The Eras Tour played in MetLife Stadium Monday night during the Giants/Seahawks game, and fans were less than interested in seeing it.

In fact, a chorus of boos broke out across the stadium and fans made it clear they’re sick and tired of the Taylor Swift news cycle.

NFL Fans are sick of Taylor Swift 😭 #giants pic.twitter.com/LjuZ4qDebx — Nick Siliverdes (@nsiliverdes86) October 3, 2023

Giants Fans are booing Taylor Swift at the game right now…😂 #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/ei9Gs4ITCj — Kevin Walsh (@kevinwalshnfl) October 3, 2023

Fans booing Taylor Swift’s promo in MetLife Stadium isn’t an isolated incident. Many are starting to push back against how much coverage she’s getting.

OutKick’s great Bobby Burack has a piece all about how he thinks this situation has gone much too far. Unfortunately for people not enjoying the drama and chaos, it’s unlikely to end soon.

The NFL literally changed its X header to be a photo compilation of T-Swift. The “Wildest Dreams” singer is one of the biggest things to happen to the NFL in a very long time.

She moves the needle and the league is clearly intent on cashing in off her, even if fans boo.

The NFL is heavily leaning into the hype and buzz surrounding Taylor Swift. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Get used to if, folks, because the Taylor Swift drama is probably only getting started. As long as people pay attention, the NFL will do anything to make sure it continues. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.