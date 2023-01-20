Giants Fans (Allegedly) Dye Their Schlongs Before Eagles Games For Good Luck

Now I’ve heard it all.

In an interview or what appears to be some sort of Zoom call with a Giants fan, the Internet has officially learned that Giants fans have a tradition where the men dye use Easter egg coloring to dye their schlongs G-Men blue before Eagles games for good luck.

I know, I know, I know…preposterous, right?

Look, all I can go on here is the intel provided by Fox 29 Philadelphia reporter Chris O’Connell and this footage he uploaded where a proud Giants fan makes the claim. With the Giants playing an NFL Divisional round game in Philadelphia Saturday night against the Eagles, this becomes a HUGE story.

Giants fan Guy Ventnor claims G-men fans will be packing a secret weapon in their pants when Daniel Jones and head coach Brian Daboll go down to Philly to play the Eagles in the NFL playoffs. Getty Images / Twitter

“There’s a certain organ that only males have. We dye our organ blue with the Easter eye dye and then that’s like a secret thing that we have going and it helps us prevail,” Giants fan Guy Ventnor told O’Connell.

“The Easter egg dye is going to be out in force secretly and we’re pulling out all the stops.”

I’ve been on the Internet working full-time since the 2007 NFL playoffs and this has to be the craziest fan good-luck charm I’ve heard in all these years. It’s not uncommon to hear about people painting logos into the side of their poodles for good luck, but the specifics on this one are just haunting.

What doesn’t make sense here is that the PAAS Easter egg dye isn’t even close to the New York Giants blue which technically is Pantone: PMS 2758 C, Hex Color: #0B2265, RGB: (1, 35, 82), CMYK: (100, 75, 0, 30).

Look, we’ll have to take Guy at his word on this one. There are NFL Insider® investigations worth investigating. This isn’t one of those moments.

Buffalo has its folding tables. Cincinnati has its chili. Philly has its cheesesteaks. New York/New Jersey has its Easter egg dye tradition.

God bless the NFL.