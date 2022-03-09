Giants Expected To Bring In Competition For QB Daniel Jones

Videos by OutKick

Nearly five years after being drafted second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, the shine still hasn’t worn off free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Per a report from ESPN, the Giants are expected to make a run at the 27-year-old when the free agency window opens on March 16. Trubisky is expected to compete with the incumbent Daniel Jones, who has yet to show New York that he’s the quarterback of the future.

While Trubisky himself never lived up to his draft status in Chicago, his time spent as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo this past season is a selling point for the Giants. New York underwent a massive overhaul in the front office and coaching staff, bringing in Joe Schoen as general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach. Both came from the Bills, where Daboll served as offensive coordinator and worked with Trubisky.

Given Trubisky’s comments on The Adam Schefter Podcast recently, the interest appears to be mutual.

“I think of Coach Daboll right away because of my connection with him in Buffalo. I’m excited to see what he does in New York really,” Trubisky said. “I don’t know where I’m going to go, but I know whatever he does there, he’s going to do a great job with that offense. He’s a great leader of men. He’s just real and authentic with all the guys, and I think this is why so many people respected him in our building. So I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.

“And then, of course, New York you think of the city. I haven’t been to New York that many times, but you think of big New York City and the Giants. So I know Coach Daboll will do a great job, and I’m excited to see that offense.”

In four seasons with the Bears, Trubisky went 29-21 as starter, throwing for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on 64% passing. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and guided Chicago to playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020.

Jones, meanwhile, has been on a slide since his rookie season when he showed promise. In three seasons, Jones is 12-25 as starter and has thrown for 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions on 62.8% passing.

New York currently has just $7.6 million in cap space, with Jones taking up $8.3 million. According to the report, Trubisky’s value could be worth up to $10 million per season with incentives.

