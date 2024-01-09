Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale Blindsides Coaching Staff With Resignation

Videos by OutKick

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale reportedly resigned hours after the Giants’ head coach and general manager shared their expectations to see him on their sideline next season.

“It’s my expectation that they’re going to come back,” Daboll said, early Monday, concerning Martindale and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Wink had different plans.

Buzz around Martindale’s departure focused on the front office’s decision to fire outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother, defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, early Monday. The Wilkins brothers have coached under Martindale, dating back to Baltimore in 2015.

Martindale’s ‘blindside hit’ on Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen capped a scandalous year for the Giants’ coaching staff.

Brian Daboll is clearly putting this all on Wink Martindale.



Saying he wants them back, continuity and it’s his plan to have them back. Using Wink’s words of this being a destination job against him. pic.twitter.com/pKVPoi4p8B — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 8, 2024

The veteran defensive coordinator — who spent 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, winning one Super Bowl in the process — reportedly butted heads with coach Daboll during the season. Daboll and Martindale’s reported troubles highlighted Daboll’s relationship with his coaches.

There may have been substance to those rumors given the awkward disconnect with Monday’s announcements between coaches.

Martindale also saw pushback from players, including safety Xavier McKinney. Wink saw his share of tribulations this past season, despite leading New York’s defense to the league lead in takeaways (31).

Martindale’s defense often stood out as the best unit in New York. Now, Daboll, Schoen and the Giants are looking for a new defensive coordinator. And possibly a new running back. And quarterback. …

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 18: Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against Washington. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Wink Martindale (l.) and Brian Daboll (r.) reportedly have tension. (John Locher/Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)