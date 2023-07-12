Giants And Saquon Barkley Face Upcoming Contract Deadline; Holdout Very Likely

Videos by OutKick

Uh oh… there may be Big trouble coming for the New York Giants.

Saquon Barkley, the face of the G-Men’s offense, continues to sit in a contract stalemate with the team as the Giants push a franchise tag while Barkley vies for an elite contract.

The negotiations face a July 17 deadline for Barkley to sign his franchise tag. If he holds out, the Giants could be in store for a messy situation with their franchise player.

With the deadline approaching, reports are surfacing that Barkley will remain steadfast and not sign the tag; he now faces the possibility of sitting for several weeks in 2023-24 until a contract is complete.

The Giants’ current offer for Barkley is a one-year, $10.1 million franchise tender. He previously rejected an extension offer that would pay him $14 million annually. The NFL’s highest-paid running back, Christian McCaffrey, is paid $16 million per year.

Is Barkley worth his salt as the league’s highest-paid player at his position? Many would argue no, which sheds light on the Giants’ hesitance.

Saquon walks off the field after the team’s mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Is A Messy Divorce On The Way For Giants, Barkley?

On Wednesday, NFL reporter Dianna Russini provided an update on Barkley and stated that his availability for Week 1 is “in serious question.”

“Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable,” Russini noted. “I’m told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants.”

As previously reported on OutKick, the Giants opted to franchise tag (non-exclusive) Barkley in March, but the former No. 2 overall pick has been adamant about holding out for a new deal.

Last season, Barkley ran for a whopping 1,312 rushing yards (fourth in the NFL) and tied the team’s lead for receptions (57).

The running back’s commitment and production are outstanding; Barkley’s a respected team leader; he’s eased up injury concerns over the past two years … so why are the Giants reticent with bringing Barkley back?

The one major con for the Giants’ front office is the weak RB depth for the offense. With a stronger backfield, the Giants could afford to let Saquon walk. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

Barkley has been vocal about a return to New York. The Giants, on the other hand, have been of the opinion that running backs shouldn’t receive hefty deals — a model that has worked for plenty of offensively adept teams.

Fans in New York will know in a week’s time if the Giants and Saquon are set up to last or fall apart.

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)