Enraged Giannis Pushes Over Ladder Trying To Practice Free Throws After Losing To 76ers, Also Yells At Montrezl Harrell

Giannis Antetokounmpo was not letting anyone or anything stand in his way.

The “Greek Freak” was so angry after shooting just 4-of-15 from the foul line in the Milwaukee Bucks loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, that he demanded to practice shooting free throws after the game.

However, as Giannis was heading to the line, there was a ladder underneath the basketball rim. Still emotional from the team’s loss to the Sixers, Giannis took it and shoved it down onto the court.

Giannis throwing down the ladder and disrespecting the employees of ⁦@WellsFargoCtr⁩ after losing to the ⁦@sixers⁩. pic.twitter.com/DBrRu1nq7K — Dennis Moore (@dem389) November 19, 2022

It’s unclear if the staff member who placed the ladder under the basket was part of the Bucks or Sixers organization.

Immediately after shoving the ladder, the Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell confronted him and told him to get off the court.

Montrezl Harrell was pissed at Giannis for throwing down the ladderpic.twitter.com/PivRAqIDyb — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 19, 2022

Aye make sure you get the complete story I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) November 19, 2022

The two began yelling at each other before Harrell gets led away.

Afterwards, Giannis spoke with reporters and apologized for the ladder incident. “I’ve never tried to disrespect anyone in any way, shape or form,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “I feel like today is just an unfortunate event that took place.”

THE BUCKS ARE IN 2ND PLACE IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE

The 76ers defeated the Bucks 110-102. Despite his free throw issues, Giannis still ended the night with 25 points. Sixers center Joel Embiid dominated with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Bucks are 11-4 and currently in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers are in 8th at 8-7.