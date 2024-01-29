Giannis Antetokounmpo Was The Happiest Person In Milwaukee To Win A Free Order Of Wings

Videos by OutKick

It’s official. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest fan of chicken wings in the NBA.

Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks trounced the New Orleans Pelicans 141-117. As such, both teams emptied their benches late in the fourth quarter to give the starters some rest.

So there Antetokounmpo was, minding his own business on the sideline. Pelicans guard Naji Marshall stepped up to the free-throw line to shoot some inconsequential free throws with under three minutes left.

Except, were they inconsequential?

Marshall missed the first attempt. Surprisingly, the crowd cheered rather loudly.

Okay, so that happened. Seems a little odd for thousands of people to get excited in that situation. But once Marshall missed the second one, the crowd went absolutely nuts.

Why the sudden burst of enthusiasm? Wingstop has a promo with the Bucks where every fan in the arena gets free wings if an opposing player misses a pair of free throws. If I got an order of wings on the house for attending a basketball game, I’d be happy too.

Everyone present had to scan a QR code to claim their order. But the offer wasn’t just for the fans, players could cash in too.

Once Antetokounmpo realized what happened, he grabbed his phone faster than you can say “Boneless nuggets” and capitalized on the promo. He looked far happier than when he learned about the extra money he won for advancing in the In-Season Tournament.

Giannis scanning the QR code to get his free wings after the Pelicans miss two free throws pic.twitter.com/J2ZTQxCmLB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 28, 2024

I think Antetokounmpo went home as the happiest person in Wisconsin last night.