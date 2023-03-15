Giannis Antetokounmpo Knocks Tooth Out of Suns Player’s Mouth

Videos by OutKick

Suns forward Torrey Craig couldn’t handle the tooth.

In Tuesday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, a third-quarter collision with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Craig on the deck and looking for a detached tooth seconds later.

Surely that must have hurt for Craig.

Torrey Craig just picked up his tooth off the floor 😳 pic.twitter.com/3O87N0zG6i — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 15, 2023

The live broadcast of the Suns and Bucks primetime matchup noted that Craig absorbed shots all evening. Craig took a hard charge from Giannis in the first half that referees somehow called a foul on the Suns player.

Craig exited the game with six points and three rebounds in 22 minutes. His hard-nosed defense wasn’t enough to stop the Bucks.

Milwaukee defeated the Phoenix Suns, 116-104. The Bucks became the first team to reach 50 wins this season. They also clinched a playoff berth with the win.

Craig was seen talking with Giannis and Bucks big man Jae Crowder after the game, bot sides in good spirits.

Giannis had 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

(Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)