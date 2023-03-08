Gianna Carmona Is Justin Fields’ Girlfriend, According To Internet Sleuths

Videos by OutKick

From all indications, Justin Fields has been too busy with a new girlfriend, Instagram model Gianna Carmona, according to Internet gossip hounds, to be busy worrying about whether the Chicago Bears will draft C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The sleuths say that’s the current Bears dual-threat gunslinger enjoying a quiet moment next to the pool in Turks and Caicos while Carmona dumps out some content. The hounds at SportsGossip.com, who have been all over the Aaron Rodgers relationship updates when they drop, say the Carmona-Fields tropics trip went down “a few weeks ago.”

Internet investigators say that’s Justin Fields on an off-season vacation with girlfriend Gianna Carmona. / Instagram

Now, does any of this matter in the grand scheme of life? Absolutely not, but here at the OutKick Culture Department, we know what moves the needle and the minute we start blogging about an NFL quarterback with a new girlfriend, it turns into a cascade of traffic because men and women start getting jealous of this incredible life making millions playing in the NFL and, for the women, they want to know what it’s like to have free rein with an American Express in Turks and Caicos.

What do we know about Gianna Carmona?

According to her Instagram bio, Carmona splits her time between Miami and Arizona and dabbles with two different IG accounts, including one where she declares “My 🌎 your just living in it.”

Deep AF.

Over on TikTok, Carmona, 21, posts the typical content you’d expect. One minute she’s in Chicago dancing in front of The Bean, the next minute she’s in the Turks showing followers the cool place where she’s staying.

And there you have it, there’s a new power couple in the NFC North to go along with Jared Goff and Christen Harper. This is exactly what the league needs these days — new NFL QB girlfriend blood.

Things were getting rather stale within the content business.