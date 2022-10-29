Ghislaine Maxwell Has Taken Up Prison Softball And Her Nickname Is ‘Dottie’

Ghislaine Maxwell is representing her prison wing by playing on their softball team.

According to the UK Mirror, the recently sentenced sex trafficker and ex-accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, plays for the B South unit’s softball team.

In a “You can’t make this up” scenario, the team has nicknamed her “Dottie,” after Geena Davis’s character in “A League of Their Own.”

Ghislaine Maxwell goes for a jog at a Florida Correctional Institute. (Matt Symons/Mirrorpix/MEGA)

MAXWELL REGULARLY PLAYS SOFTBALL AND IS “INCREDIBLY FIT”

A prison source telling the outlet, “It’s her love of softball she [Maxwell] seems to most enjoy. Whenever there is a game, Ghislaine want to play. When she took to the field, they called her Dottie. It stuck.”

Maxwell’s B South unit team went on to defeat their rivals in the A South unit.

No word on if they threw the game knowing what has happened to others that were close to her.

Aerial view of Florida’s Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institute. Softball field highlighted.

The disgraced British socialite is facing 20 years at Florida’s Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institute for her role in helping to sexually exploit minors for Epstein. She was also found guilty of sex trafficking. She will most likely serve out the majority of her time at the Tallahassee facility. However, she could be let out early for good behavior.

In a recent jailhouse interview with filmmaker Daphne Barak and published by the Sunday Mail, Maxwell revealed that she works at the prison’s law library and education center.

Meanwhile, prison sources say that Maxwell is “incredibly fit,” and that “she runs almost every day.” Aerial photographs of the prison facility reveal a dirt softball field with a grass outfield. There is also a 4-lane track that surrounds the facility. All of this is, of course, behind barbed wires.

No word yet from Geena Davis on Ghislaine being compared to her movie character.