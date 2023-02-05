South Carolina’s Five-Star Freshman Apologizes For Ripping Coach During Expletive-Laced Instagram Rant

Videos by OutKick

South Carolina basketball freshman GG Jackson has issued an apology for his postgame rant on Saturday. The five-star forward was a top-10 player in the Class of 2022 and took his frustrations to Instagram after a two-point loss to Arkansas.

South Carolina had the ball, down by two points, with 2.2 second left on the clock. It inbounded the ball to center Josh Gray, who heaved an off-balance three-pointer that hit the backboard and missed as time expired.

Head coach Lamont Paris said after the game that his team’s final play was designed to get the ball to Jackson, but Jackson did not get the ball. In fact, he claims that Paris did not try to get him the ball.

Jackson went live from the Gamecocks’ locker room after the loss and let it rip.

Why don’t I have the ball in my hands when it’s crunch time? Ain’t I supposed be that quote-unquote, ‘Oh my God, GG…’ I don’t see myself as that, but ain’t I supposed to be that? Just give me that motherf—ker! I’m not even getting plays drawn up for me in crunch time. — GG Jackson on Instagram Live

Here is the rant in its entirety:

Gregory “G.G.” Jackson goes live after the close loss to Arkansas. Complains about not getting the ball in crunch time.



“I’m not even getting plays drawn up for me”



Shots at LaMont Paris?👀 pic.twitter.com/JMjIa6W6kv — 🅹 🧞‍♂️ (@LIKE34AND8) February 4, 2023

Jackson was frustrated. Clearly.

However, it was not his best idea to go air his grievances on social media. He gets that now.

After taking some time to think, likely with some encouragement from his coaches, Jackson issued an apology for his actions on Sunday. It included a promise to move in a more mature and positive direction moving forward.

Jackson finished Saturday’s loss with just nine points on 3-of-8 shooting in 33 minutes. It was his worst performance of the season.

South Carolina is just 8-15 overall and 1-9 in conference play through the first 23 games of Paris’ first season as head coach. Jackson hopes that things will start to turn around, and fast.