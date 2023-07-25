Getting Worked Up Over Barbie Is A Bad Look | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The Barbie movie officially hit theaters over the weekend and some of my fellow conservatives really have their panties in a twist over it.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

The Barbie movie has only been out for a few days but it’s already crushing the box office and … apparently it’s also triggering some of my fellow conservatives.

And I don’t get it.

The biggest criticism of this doll-come-to-life blonde and pink extravaganza is that Ken and all the other male characters portrayed in the movie are dumb and weak and/or sexist.

Some of my fellow conservatives are pissed off about that and feel like this movie is anti-man or shines a bad light on men.

Ok newsflash for you … no duh. It’s a movie about a fictional doll living in a Barbie dreamland of pink, glitter and high ponytails.

What did you expect from Barbie?

Did you think this was a remake of Rocky? I mean … come on now … the outrage over this is a little much.

I get that some of you don’t like the feminized character roles of the males in the movie but … for god’s sakes … it’s Barbie. This isn’t new.

I spent much of my childhood playing with Barbie dolls and guess what, Ken didn’t even have his male parts represented on his plastic physique so I’m not really sure why some of y’all are so taken aback by this.

The male characters, including and especially Ken, are a little soft and a little oblivious … and … have you looked around at modern day America lately?

I hate to be the bearer of the bad, yet completely obvious news, but a large majority of young men are – wait for it – a little soft and a little oblivious.

And if you were relying on the Barbie movie to correct that or somehow override that perception, that’s a lot to ask of a movie about a damn doll, folks!

I’m all for fighting the culture war and all for pushing back on some of the wokeness displayed in popular culture but the faux outrage over this movie is not a good look and also kind of annoying.

We’ve got a lot of battles to fight for the heart of this country and I don’t think picking this one is strategic or useful in the slightest. Bigger fish to fry here and getting our collective panties in a twist over this is silly.

And furthermore, if you don’t want your daughters or your wives to watch Barbie because it’s too “woke,” y’all men better also boycott the NFL, the MLB, the NBA, and every other professional sporting event because they are ALL far more woke than the Barbie movie.

I’m just sayin…

Those are my Final Thoughts.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless