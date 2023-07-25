Getting Worked Up Over Barbie Is A Bad Look | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The Barbie movie officially hit theaters over the weekend and some of my fellow conservatives really have their panties in a twist over it.

It’s time for Final Thoughts. 

The Barbie movie has only been out for a few days but it’s already crushing the box office and … apparently it’s also triggering some of my fellow conservatives. 

And I don’t get it. 

The biggest criticism of this doll-come-to-life blonde and pink extravaganza is that Ken and all the other male characters portrayed in the movie are dumb and weak and/or sexist. 

Some of my fellow conservatives are pissed off about that and feel like this movie is anti-man or shines a bad light on men. 

Ok newsflash for you … no duh. It’s a movie about a fictional doll living in a Barbie dreamland of pink, glitter and high ponytails. 

What did you expect from Barbie?

Did you think this was a remake of Rocky? I mean … come on now … the outrage over this is a little much. 

The New Barbie Movie Trailer Looks Absolutely Terrible – Which Is Why It Will Do Big Numbers

I get that some of you don’t like the feminized character roles of the males in the movie but … for god’s sakes … it’s Barbie. This isn’t new. 

I spent much of my childhood playing with Barbie dolls and guess what, Ken didn’t even have his male parts represented on his plastic physique so I’m not really sure why some of y’all are so taken aback by this. 

The male characters, including and especially Ken, are a little soft and a little oblivious … and … have you looked around at modern day America lately? 

I hate to be the bearer of the bad, yet completely obvious news, but a large majority of young men are – wait for it – a little soft and a little oblivious. 

And if you were relying on the Barbie movie to correct that or somehow override that perception, that’s a lot to ask of a movie about a damn doll, folks! 

I’m all for fighting the culture war and all for pushing back on some of the wokeness displayed in popular culture but the faux outrage over this movie is not a good look and also kind of annoying. 

‘Barbie’ And ‘Oppenheimer’ Put Up Insane Box Office Numbers, Prove Movies Are Back

We’ve got a lot of battles to fight for the heart of this country and I don’t think picking this one is strategic or useful in the slightest. Bigger fish to fry here and getting our collective panties in a twist over this is silly.

And furthermore, if you don’t want your daughters or your wives to watch Barbie because it’s too “woke,” y’all men better also boycott the NFL, the MLB, the NBA, and every other professional sporting event because they are ALL far more woke than the Barbie movie. 

I’m just sayin…

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

barbieTomi Lahren

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply