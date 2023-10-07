Get Mossed! Maryland WR Snags ‘Catch Of The Year’ Candidate

Videos by OutKick

Get your Catch of the Year ballots out college football fans, Maryland football just gave you another entry for the award!

This insane highlight comes courtesy of Terrapins wide receiver Kayden Prather during the first quarter of their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. On 2nd and 10 from the Buckeye 15, Prather got a step on defensive back Davison Igbinosun, who was illegally grabbing hold of Prather’s right arm

That didn’t matter, since the wideout elevated and somehow snagged the pigskin out of the air with his left hand. Laws of logic and physics were defied, and Igbinosun will now be sending Father’s Day cards to Prather for the rest of his life.

Gus Johnson’s reaction encapsulated the thoughts of everyone who saw that play live.

KADEN PRATHER WITH ONE HAND MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/rEmq2NuAYy — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 7, 2023

Here’s another look at the grab that magnifies the level of difficulty on this play.

Another look at that left-handed SNAG by Prather 😤🫱 pic.twitter.com/eNd4YkVmB2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Maryland Looks Unfazed By The Challenge Of Playing Ohio State

Despite starting the season 5-0, Maryland came into this game as 17 point underdogs. It kind of makes sense, given they are playing against the World Famous Ohio State, who also have yet to lose a game this year (they are 4-0).

But if you think for one second that this has intimidated Maryland, think again. And thanks to Prather’s play, they’ve got all the momentum in the world on their side.

At the time of this writing, the score was 10-7 visitors. Tune into Fox to see if they can pull off the massive upset.