Gervonta Davis Accuser Changes Story

World lightweight boxing champ Gervonta Davis was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence, but now the accuser is changing her story. Davis was arrested last week after a woman called the police saying she was in danger.

However, that same woman — the mother of Davis’ daughter — now says her call was unnecessary.

Last week, ESPN reported that the woman who made the call now says that Davis did not hurt her.

Despite, the change in the woman’s claims, a Broward County Sherriff’s Office Report mentions that Davis had been arrested after allegedly striking the woman in the side of the head with a “closed hand type slap.”

It also notes that the woman suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her lip.

The woman released a statement in which she attempted to clarify her side of the story.

“These past few days have been hurtful and extremely exhausting for all parties involved,” she wrote, per ESPN. “I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public. The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.

“While the emotions were running high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter,” the woman wrote.

“Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”

The incident landed Davis behind bars, however, he was released after his bail was set at 1,000 dollars.

Davis is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia in a Showtime Pay-Per-View event on January 7.

