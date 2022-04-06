in Media News

German Man Takes 90 COVID Shots To Sell Forged Passes

He’s got 99 health problems but getting vaxxed ain’t one.

An 87-year-old man hailing from Magdeburg, Germany was arrested at a clinic in Saxony over the weekend after getting caught peddling vaccine passports to the unvaccinated during the country’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

In order to acquire these validated forms, the anonymous German man forced himself to receive a whopping 90 COVID shot.

The mystery man of Merck had his plans foiled when he appeared at the same clinic on consecutive days asking for his fix.

Recommended intervals between vaccine shots average at about 21 days, according to the CDC.

“The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, DPA reported,” notes the Associated Press.

No side effects from the 90 COVID shots have been reported, though experts are keenly looking out for sudden blindness, a third arm or adamantium claws.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

