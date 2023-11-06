German Kindergarten Wants To Remove ‘Anne Frank’ From School Name

Videos by OutKick

A kindergarten in Tangerhuette, Germany wants to drop the “Anne Frank” element of the school’s name.

The school’s head, who remained unnamed (which is automatically an admission of guilt), suggested that “World Explorer” be the new name for the school.

As if that idea weren’t idiotic enough, this moron further claimed that “parents from an immigrant background would…struggle to understand its significance.”

But he outdid himself with another brainless line of logic. The head of this school offered yet another reason for why the school needs a name change.

According to him, the “story of the Jewish girl was hard for children to grasp.”

My blood boiled reading all of this.

You don’t need glasses or expert critical thinking skills to see what this racist – yes, racist – is doing. He clearly wants to remove the memory of Nazi Germany in any way possible, at a time when antisemitism is alive and well around the world. He’s a cunning, vile coward who treasures a devious agenda.

This School Should Not Try To Erase The Legacy Of Anne Frank

The tragic story of Anne Frank gave the world one of the most gut-wrenching accounts of Nazi occupation we have today. We need to preserve her legacy in any way possible, so that future generations can avoid repeating the same mistakes she bore witness to.

Any effort to erase her legacy would be a horrible decision, but the reasons for this attempt are especially infuriating.

People all over the world cherish and comprehend Frank’s gut-wrenching diary about the horrors she suffered during Nazi occupation in Germany. You don’t have to be German, Jewish, or a non-immigrant to understand the impact of Frank writing down her Holocaust experience.

We must preserve Anne Frank’s (far right) legacy to remind us to never allow regimes like Nazi Germany to exist ever again. Erasing her story would be a grave mistake. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

And spare me the line that “the kiddos wouldn’t get it.” Children have an amazing ability to comprehend complex topics, even if only partly. There are ways to communicate Frank’s legacy to children in ways they will understand. Removing the name is not the solution.

Fortunately, a group called the International Auschwitz Committee pushed back against the school head’s attempt.

“If one is willing to so casually erase one’s own history, especially in these times of renewed anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism… it can only make one deeply concerned about the culture of remembrance in our country,” the group’s Executive Vice President Christoph Heubner said.

I hope to God this group is successful in their endeavor to preserve the school’s name. As for whoever this school head is, may he never again hold a position of influence over the next generation.