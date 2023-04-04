Gerard Butler’s Upcoming Movie ‘Kandahar’ Looks Like A Must-Watch For Espionage And Action Fans

Videos by OutKick

Gerard Butler’s new movie “Kandahar” might be a must-watch for fans of action and espionage flicks.

Butler is known for bringing the heat with his films. He absolutely kills the action genre. Whether it’s the “Olympus Has Fallen” franchise, “Law Abiding Citizen” or plenty of other films, fans always know they’re in for a good time whenever Butler is playing a character armed to the teeth ready to cut it loose.

It appears that’s exactly what fans will get with “Kandahar.”

The plot of the action/espionage film is described as, “In KANDAHAR, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.”

That sounds like something every person interested in foreign affairs will be locked in on.

Gerard Butler has a long history of making hits.

What are we all thinking about the trailer? Personally, I think it looks damn good. Any film or TV series about taking out nuclear programs, combat, spies and anything in the vein is something your average dude will check out.

That’s just a fact. Americans love films like this. That’s why war movies and spy movies are often hits when they hit theaters.

“Kandahar” with Gerard Butler comes out May 26. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r6-YSKzKf4)

With “Kandahar,” viewers will watch Gerard Butler attempt to take out Iran’s nuclear program and then make a run for it to an extraction point.

How badass does that sound? Plus, it looks like there might be a massive airstrike scene, judging from the trailer.

The moment below from the trailer has airstrike written all over it. Again, you can’t take the money out of my wallet fast enough.

“Kandahar” with Gerard Butler looks awesome. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r6-YSKzKf4)

Fans can catch “Kandahar” starting May 26. It’s hard to argue bros across America won’t be intrigued.