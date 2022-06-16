Gerald McCoy Paid Absurd Amount Of Money To Wear Number 93

Former NFL defensive lineman Gerald McCoy really likes the number 93.

I mean really, really likes 9-3. We’re talking the kind of adoration a high school boy has for an empty house once he’s stumbled upon his dad’s hidden DVD collection.

When McCoy signed with the Panthers in 2019 after nine seasons in Tampa Bay, he ponied up six figures to guarantee that he’d be able to take the field in his familiar digits.

“It didn’t cost me 50, it cost me 250 (thousand dollars) to do it,” McCoy told NFL Network Wednesday when discussing how much he paid to purchase the number from a Carolina teammate.

You paid HOW MUCH for #93 in Carolina, @Geraldini93⁉️ 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0Wv1w0Spd2 — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) June 15, 2022

Coincidentally, McCoy needed to literally show Love to the new/old number. Teammate Kyle Love had been wearing 93 and found himself on the receiving end of McCoy’s six-figure jersey purchase.

McCoy insisted that his wife was aware of his pricey plans, telling NFL Network’s hosts: “Hey listen, I wasn’t gonna do it, but my wife said, ‘that (number’s) your legacy.’” The fact that his 2019 salary was $8 million, likely eased any would-be pain from the transaction.

Much like the above-mentioned high school male, the deed was quickly done, and McCoy spent the 2019 campaign in his familiar number 93. He finished the season with five sacks and 16 starts.

A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy, 34, is currently a free agent. He played just one game with Las Vegas last fall before being placed on injured reserve. Should any teams be seeking a veteran DT, McCoy would likely pay for the opportunity to join a club – so long as a 93 is stitched to his jersey.

