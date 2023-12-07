Georgia’s 2024 Football Schedule Is Outrageously Difficult, Bulldogs Face Buzzsaw Of Teams

Videos by OutKick

Georgia football fans might learn very quickly the SEC losing divisions might not be good news for the Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart’s program has spent years feasting on a weak SEC East that they’ve been able to run through without much competition.

Starting next season, there will no longer be divisions. Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference has resulted in every team being thrown into one big pot. That means the days of SEC East schedules are gone.

Unfortunately for Kirby Smart and his program, that resulted in drawing one hell of an insanely tough slate next year.

Georgia has an incredibly difficult schedule next season. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Georgia faces daunting 2024 schedule.

The 2024 slate includes a neutral field non-conference game against Clemson, SEC games at Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss and SEC home games against Auburn in Hugh Freeze’s second year and Tennessee.

That’s six games against teams that could all be ranked at the time of kickoff. Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss will all be ranked short of a disaster happening, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Tennessee and Auburn were as well.

You can see the full schedule in the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans should be excited.

While it might be easy for Georgia fans to sit back and not be too pumped about this schedule, I’d argue it’s actually a positive.

Fans don’t want to watch cupcake games. The Bulldogs still have non-conference games against Tennessee Tech and UMass, which is a joke, but overall, the schedule gives fans plenty of solid games.

I’ve long argued every conference should have 10 conference games. That likely won’t happen, but the SEC getting rid of divisions to have the potential for loaded schedules is a great first start.

That Alabama game in. Tuscaloosa to close out September is going to be absolutely electric, especially now that the Bulldogs have revenge on their mind.

Georgia faces a brutally tough 2024 schedule. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

We’ll see how Georgia does, but this is a great schedule for college football fans. The days of the SEC East are gone, and that’s great news. Bring on the buzzsaw!