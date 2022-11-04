Georgia Will Reclaim #1 Rank After Saturday

Tennessee vs. Georgia, 3:30 ET

You didn’t think I’d go a week without writing about the biggest game in college football did you? I will never advocate for playing a game just because it is on television or anything similar. However, in this game, I do have a play that I think makes sense for us to look at. Even if you don’t take it, this game will be a fun one to watch.

Tennessee comes into the game as the top-ranked team in college football. I don’t know that they really deserve this distinction, and I’ve been a Tennessee supporter all season. I know that the world is supporting the Vols in this one too as books have already reported that it will be a bloodbath if Tennessee wins the game or even covers. If you want to argue about who the more tested team is right now, it is definitely Tennessee. In the past five weeks, they’ve played four ranked opponents and won all four of those games, but only one was on the road. We’ve all heard about how good Georgia’s defense is but I’d say that Alabama is close enough to give some perspective. Tennessee scored 52 on Alabama.

Georgia has to feel disrespected, right? Last week, they were the #1 ranked team in the nation, and going into this game, despite not losing any game and really not having many close games, they somehow fell in the rankings. Not just one spot, but two. Their offense isn’t amazing, despite the fact that they are putting up nearly 42 points per game. I don’t think Stetson Bennett is a great quarterback. He’s fine and all, but I kind of feel like he just isn’t asked to do too much. I mentioned that Tennessee had success against Alabama, but Georgia’s secondary is much better than Alabama’s. Hendon Hooker is going to have a tough time figuring out this defense.

If I were to compare the quarterbacks in this game, I’d say it is like Patrick Mahomes playing against Alex Smith. The only difference is that Alex Smith has a way better defense in this scenario. Would I be shocked to see Tennessee win? Absolutely not. But, I’ve seen too many times where the books need a team to come through and they get what they need. I’m taking Georgia to cover this game at -8. Being at home, being pissed off, and wanting to prove that they deserve that #1 rank all factor into this. And, if that wasn’t enough, I already mentioned I’d rather be on the same side as what the books need in a big game like this.

