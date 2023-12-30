Georgia Will Crush Florida State

Videos by OutKick

Georgia vs. Florida State, 4:00 ET

It is amazing how quickly things can change, isn’t it? About a month ago, it was very possible this exact matchup could have been the National Championship Game. Now, neither are in the College Football Playoff despite being two of the best teams in college football. We could sit here and write an entire article about the College Football Playoff system and everything, but that’s not what we are here for. We are here to bet on the Orange Bowl as Georgia takes on Florida State.

Georgia has been the best team in College Football for three years. They were knocked down a peg as they lost their first and only game this season to Alabama. You could make an argument they should still be in the playoffs, but either way, they lost the game. It wasn’t a bad performance from Georgia against Alabama either. They lost the game 27-24, but they didn’t have a lead outside of the second quarter, so they were certainly outplayed in the game. Everyone knows how good Georgia‘s defense is, but the offense couldn’t get much going against Alabama. The offense won’t be in great shape for this game though as they are likely to be without star tight end Brock Bowers. He is their leading receiver for the season so someone else will need to step up. It seems like pretty much everyone else that really matters for the Bulldogs will be on the field, so they should, for the most part, look like their normal squad.

Florida State QB Brock Glenn says people can say whatever they want about the SEC but FSU is just as good. Will Georgia beat FSU? (Credit: Getty Images)

Florida State has a legitimate beef. They didn’t lose a game this season, and it really didn’t matter who was under center for them, they were able to get a victory. The committee seemingly decided that Florida State wouldn’t have a chance against the best teams in the country if they didn’t have their starting quarterback. I think they made a mistake because this Florida State defense was very strong all season and probably could’ve at least been competitive in the game. I’m not sure if it is an effort to get the Bowl Committee back, but the Seminoles will be without a ton of players in this game. They are not going to have either of their first two quarterbacks on the depth chart. They are going to miss a ton of guys that are opting out of the game as well. I guess that leaves us with the question of: Does Florida State even care about this game? I understand what they are doing, but I think they should try and play everyone in this one and beat Georgia to try and prove they deserved a shot in the College Football Playoffs.

I think Georgia is going to roll the Seminoles in this one. Georgia has lost one game in the past two years and continues to dominate in virtually every way that you can imagine. Florida State just simply doesn’t have their team which makes it hard to envision them keeping this a competitive game. I think Georgia is going to dominate them in just about every way. I’ll take the Bulldogs -20 in what should be a comically one-sided affair.

