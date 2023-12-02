Georgia Will Continue Its March To Three-Peat

Videos by OutKick

Georgia vs. Alabama, 4:00 ET

When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, are you going to get two teams that are more associated or decorated in the past five years? Probably not. I’m sure you all have your favorite conference, but realistically, the best conference is the SEC and they continuously produce the best teams and the winner of the National Championship. This year is unlikely to be much different. Frist, though, either Georgia or Alabama need to claim the SEC Championship, and that happens today.

Georgia is on the cusp of winning a third consecutive National Championship. To be honest, even if they lose this game, they probably are going to make the College Football Playoffs. I think it would likely take them losing in absolutely embarrassing fashion in order for them to not make it. They’ve won 12 straight this season and their last loss as a program came against Alabama. What has changed? Well, the Georgia defense isn’t exactly as dominant as it once was. Don’t get it twisted though, they are still nasty. It just isn’t quite as elite as we saw a few years ago. They had a stretch this season of playing three consecutive ranked teams. In those games, they outscored their opponents 120-48. One game was close – the Missouri game, but even that was still a two-score final. Offensively, they can find ways to beat you. They have a good running game and I actually like Carson Beck more than Stetson Bennett. While the offense isn’t the level of say Oregon, they are still talented and work their way to the end zone regularly.

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At the start of the season, I was fully expecting this to be a disaster for the Crimson Tide. Alabama turned it around and was able to finish out the year with a 11-1 record and get to this Championship game. Was it easy or pretty, not really, but they managed to get here and stay within striking distance of a College Football playoff. (My guess is they end up playing Texas in one of the Bowl Games, but in full disclosure, I don’t know how that stuff works so someone could tell me it isn’t even possible, and I’d believe them.) Since their loss to the Longhorns, they’ve put more and more pieces together. There have been scares, of course. In fact, last week was more than a scare, it was a heart attack. They were able to escape Auburn with a 27-24 win, but it was ugly. They’ve played three one-score games this season. All that matters is winning, but can they get their offense rolling against this Georgia defense? I think an equally fair question is to wonder if their defense can stop the running game, or even the passing game of the Bulldogs.

The answer to the previous question is probably not. Georgia is the better team an should win this game. Look, Nick Saban is one of the best coaches of all time, but are we going to continue to say he is the reason to bet on his team? At a certain point players need to execute, and frankly, Georgia is more likely on both sides of the ball to execute. Take Georgia to cover this game and wish Alabama luck in whatever Bowl Game they get into.

