Georgia/Tennessee TV Ratings Crush The NBA Finals

Georgia hammering Tennessee put up some monster TV ratings Saturday.

The Bulldogs earned a massive 27-13 win over their SEC East rival, and a staggering amount of people tuned in.

The game averaged a massive 13.1 million viewers on CBS. That makes it the most-watched college football game of the year, and it also dunked all over the 2022 NBA Finals. The ratings for the 2022 NBA Finals averaged 12.4 million viewers on ABC.

That means the regular season SEC matchup was up more than 5% over the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics.

As we’ve said many times here at OutKick, football is king in America, and the ratings prove it time and time again.

Regular season NFL games crush everything, and now, a regular season matchup between two top-three SEC teams had a significantly larger audience than the NBA Finals.

If you didn’t already know, people care about football above all else in the United States of America. You know what they don’t really care about? A woke sports league that injects politics into the game.

Look no further than what the NBA has been doing for years. LeBron James, the face of the league, doesn’t use the bathroom in the morning without asking the CCP in Beijing permission first.

Meanwhile, college football celebrates America, embraces traditions, brings people together and gives people an insanely awesome product on the field.

With the numbers being so huge last Saturday, it’s safe to assume the conference title games and CFP will also put up massive viewership numbers. College football is rolling America.