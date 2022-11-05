Georgia And Tennessee Release Electric Hype Videos

Georgia and Tennessee both tried to set the tone ahead of the highly-anticipated Saturday matchup.

The Bulldogs and Volunteers will take the field today in Athens, and hype is off the charts. Some have coined the game between #1 and #3 “The game of the century” (did Michigan/Ohio State in 2006 not happen?), and whether you’re an SEC guy or not, there’s no doubt all eyes are on the teams coached by Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel.

Hype is off the charts for Tennessee/Georgia. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

As we all know, you can’t have a major college football game with some great hype videos. Well, I’m happy to announce Tennessee and Georgia didn’t let the fans down. Check out both hype videos below. They’re both the perfect way to set the tone for a great day of college football action.

Tennessee:

Georgia:

Georgia/Tennessee might be the game of the regular season.

It’s hard to put into words just how pumped people are to watch #1 Tennessee take the field in Athens against the #3 Bulldogs.

I know people who barely even follow college football who are talking about this game.

Will Georgia beat Tennessee and win the SEC East? (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Now, is it “The game of the century” as many SEC fans are claiming? It’s definitely up there, but Michigan/OSU in 2006 was truly an insane situation with both teams holding the top two spots.

Either way, the action in Athens today should be a shot of electricity straight to the heart. It’s Hendon Hooker and the Vols going up against Stetson Bennett and the defending champions.

It’s very rare you get a game between top five teams, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. The winner today will control their own fate. The loser might need some help to make the playoff. If that doesn’t give you a little tingly sensation, you’re probably not a real fan.

People are calling Georgia vs. Tennessee “The game of the century.” (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Make sure to tune in at 3:30 and check out all our coverage at OutKick. We’re going to be rolling all day!