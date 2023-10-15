Georgia TE Brock Bowers Injures Ankle, But Could Be OK For Dawgs’ Next Game Vs. Florida In 2 Weeks

Videos by OutKick

No. 1 Georgia’s open date probably could not come at a better time this Saturday.

The Bulldogs lost superstar tight end Brock Bowers to a left ankle injury in the second quarter of their 37-20 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday. X-rays proved negative, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the game. He also said it looked like just a sprain.

“It looks like it was a lower (sprain), but until we get the MRI back, we won’t know,” Smart said.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with teammates during the Bulldogs’ national championship win over TCU last season. (Photo by John Cordes/Getty Images)

It did not appear to be a high ankle sprain, Smart said, which can keep a player out of action for several weeks.

Georgia And Florida Have Open Dates Before SEC East Clash

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) next play on Saturday, Oct. 28, against Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) in Jacksonville, Florida, (3:30 p.m., CBS). The Gators can tie Georgia for first place as they came from behind to win at South Carolina, 41-39, on Saturday.

South Carolina (2-4, 1-3 SEC) led 37-27 with under five minutes to play in the game. But Florida quarterback Graham Mertz threw a touchdown with 4:40 to play and another with 47 seconds for the win.

Brock Bowers Is Georgia Bulldogs’ Best Weapon

Bowers, a two-time first team All-American, leads Georgia with 41 catches for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He caught four passes for 22 yards and rushed twice for 21 yards before suffering the injury midway through the second quarter. Bowers had just gained 14 yards on a reverse, but the play was called back for holding. He limped off with help, favoring his left ankle.

Georgia also lost starting right tackle Xavier Truss and tailback Kendall Milton to injuries. Their status was unknown as of Saturday.