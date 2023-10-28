Georgia Restaurant Institutes ‘Unable To Parent’ Fee And That Needs To Go National

Videos by OutKick

A Georgia restaurant is getting raised eyebrows from some and a standing ovation from others for instituting an “unable to parent” fee on peoples’ checks if they deem it necessary.

According to NBC 29, Toccoa Riverside Restaurant is the establishment that decided to throw a little something on its menu. At the bottom, there’s a line that says “Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.”

There’s no specific price but those who were hit with it say it was about $50.

It seems like Toccoa Riverside Restaurant likes to throw some special fees on the menu. There’s reportedly an 18% gratuity for separate checks and a $3 plate-sharing fee.

There’s room for interpretation with this fee, and it’s apparently at the discretion of the restaurant as to when this is levied. However, I think we all know the kind of situation where this sort of thing would be warranted.

Those are ridiculous, but that “unable to parent” fee? There may be something to that one.

We’ve All Had Moments In Restaurants Where We Would’ve Liked To Have Seen Someone Get Slapped With This Fee

Everyone has been in restaurants where someone’s kid is having a moment. That happens. No biggie. As long as the parent tried to deal with the situation in one way or another, I don’t think most people have an issue with it.

But then there are the times when a kid is way out of control and the parents do absolutely nothing about it and make no effort to curtail the situation. I think it’s safe to assume that these are the folks who would see an extra $50 slapped on their tabs.

I love this idea. Maybe the next time someone who gets hit with a fee like this will tell their kid to stop screaming, making a mess, or running around the dining room.

This needs to go national. This should be standard across all sit-down restaurants.

The only thing I’d change is that the restaurant doesn’t get to keep the $50 or whatever the fine is. Instead, the collected money should go toward buying a round of drinks or an order of mozzarella sticks for fellow diners. The true victims who had to put up with the shenanigans. That also keeps the restaurant from trying to make some extra cash by throwing these fees around willy-nilly

I’m not saying this would turn American restaurants into a utopia, but it’d be pretty damn close.

