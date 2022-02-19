Georgia Releases Statement Regarding Tom Crean’s Job Status: Reports ‘Inaccurate’ And ‘Premature’

Videos by OutKick

Georgia officials released a statement Saturday, calling any report that men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean’s job is in jeopardy, “inaccurate and “premature.”

“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” Georgia said in a statement Saturday. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”

Multiple outlets reported Friday that Georgia was looking to fire Crean for cause after failing to report a physical altercation between two of his assistants.

Assistant coach Wade Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish got into an altercation during halftime of Georgia’s 84-65 loss to LSU Wednesday, according to Dawgs247. Mason was suspended indefinitely for his role in the altercation.

Rumblings of an issue within the program were evident as of yesterday, when OutKick’s Trey Wallace reported that Crean’s scheduled media availability Friday was canceled.

Georgia HC Tom Crean was supposed to meet with the media this afternoon via zoom. That has now been canceled. @brandonsudge was the first to report that assistant coach Wade Mason has been suspended indefinitely, because of a dispute with player personnel director. — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 18, 2022

You could argue if Georgia was looking for a reason to fire Crean with cause, they could take a look at the Bulldogs’ 2021-22 season as evidence. Georgia (6-20) has lost 14 of its last 15 games and is 1-12 in SEC play. The lone victory came at home against Alabama on Jan. 25.

The Bulldogs have bottomed out in Crean’s fourth season in charge, now 47-69 during his tenure. Per Dawgs247, Crean’s current buyout is $3.2 million.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks addressed Crean’s job security at a board of directors meeting last week, but didn’t provide much insight.

“When I’m in-season with a coach, my focus is on how can I be supportive and how can I help in any way that’s productive?” Brooks said, via the Journal-Constitution. “So, anything I do or say, I want it to be productive for that team and helping those student-athletes have the best season they can have. My energy and focus is on, ‘How can I help?’”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.