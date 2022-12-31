Georgia appears ready to roll against Ohio State.

The Bulldogs will take the field Saturday night in Atlanta against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

All the hype is on Georgia’s side ahead of the game, and the team’s hype video should only get people more amped up. The Bulldogs roped in former player and wrestling legend Bill Goldberg to do the narration, and it’s pretty awesome.

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Prior to Georgia bringing a little heat, Ohio State dropped a hype video of their own that was also pretty electric.

It looks like we have a bit of a duel between the squads before a single snap has been played.

As I’ve said too many times to count, you can’t have a major college football game without great hype content. It’s just the nature of the beast in our current era.

Georgia/Ohio State is absolutely the best game of the semifinals and all eyes will be on Atlanta. Clearly, both teams and fan bases are incredibly juiced up.

Can Georgia punch a ticket back to the national title game? Will Ohio State play spoiler and find redemption?

Will Georgia beat Ohio State? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We’ll find out tonight starting at 8:00 EST! It’s going to be one hell of a night of college football action.