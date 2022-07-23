Georgia Lands Commitment From One Of The Top Remaining Recruits

Georgia coach Kirby Smart continues to win, this time tallying the W in the recruiting column.

Four-star safety prospect Joenel Aguero — from St. John’s Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts — announced his commitment to Georgia on Saturday.

“I feel like it was everything … first time I went there I fell in love with the place and the grind,” Aguero said, per CBS Sports. “[The coaching staff] they can get you to the NFL, and that’s the goal.”

Joenel Aguero told ESPN his commitment to Georgia on Saturday boiled down to one simple reason.

“They’ve been trying to get me for a while,” he said. “I know they’re going to develop me the best, so I know what they’re saying is true.”

“I always wanted to play in the SEC,” Aguero continued. “I feel like it was [a goal], definitely. The SEC is big-time football. That’s where you’re really going to play some dawgs. It’s going to help me get acclimated when I get into the [NFL]. It’s going to be good for me.”

He joins cornerback AJ Harris (No. 20) and linebacker Troy Bowles (No. 26) as highly-regarded prospects who coach Kirby Smart will bring in to strengthen the defense.

