Georgia HS Team Wins State Title Via TWO Buzzer Beaters From Same Player

You know what’s better than having one buzzer beater to win a state championship on your resume? How about having TWO buzzer beaters to win a Georgia 4A state title. Wednesday night, Avery Fantucci of Marist School had one of those nights they’ll be talking about around Georgia high school hoops for a long time.

In regulation, down three to Luella HS with time expiring, the Michigan softball commit launched a half-court prayer that went in to send the game to overtime.

But she wasn’t done.

Tonight, no doubt, one of the wildest finishes in Georgia High School basketball history. And I was blessed enough to call it…1/2… pic.twitter.com/FtchqpaQeK — Chris Mooneyham (@MooneyhamOnAir) March 10, 2022

Let’s go to overtime when Fantucci cemented her name in the Georgia high school athletics history books. Tied at 54, the senior took an outlet pass and made a layup as time expired to give Marist School its first girls basketball state title.

“I’ve been chasing it for 20 years and I’ve come close, but it’s unbelievable,” Marist coach Kim Hixon told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the victory. “For these kids to do it – we don’t have any Division I basketball players – with heart and hustle and defense shows kids that play other sports that you can win championships.”

This is how you draw it up in the driveway as a kid. Clock running down…who wants the ball? Clearly, Avery Fantucci doesn’t mind. Give it to her.

She’s 2-for-2 in state title game buzzer beaters.

Beat that.