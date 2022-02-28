Georgia To Fill Offensive Line Coach Vacancy With North Carolina’s Stacy Searels

Videos by OutKick

It didn’t take Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart long to find a replacement for former offensive line coach Matt Luke, who stepped away from the game to spend more time with his family. The Bulldogs will hire North Carolina’s Stacy Searels to the same position, according to multiple reports on Monday.

DawgsHC was the first to report the news.

This is not the first time Searels has coached at Georgia. He was the offensive line coach from 2007-2010. He returns to Athens after spending time at numerous schools over the past ten years: Texas from 2011-2010, Virginia Tech from 2014-2015, Miami from 2016-2018 and North Carolina from 2019-2021.

In his last year at North Carolina, the TarHeels led the ACC (17th NCAA) in rushing yards with 2,763. During his previous stop at Georgia, Bulldogs ranked in the top 25 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed three times. They allowed just 12 in 2009, best in the SEC.

Searels also previously worked for former Georgia coach Mark Richt at Miami before Richt retired.

This is a big hire for Smart, who needed someone familiar with the recruiting territory and who also has a solid background in coaching. The Bulldogs will have to replace some key guys along the offensive line, but this hire should keep things on track when it comes to recruiting and developing talent.

Searels will have to get straight to work. Georgia opens spring practice in March.